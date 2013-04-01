View on GitHub

🗂 The perfect Front-End Checklist for modern websites and meticulous developers

The Front-End Checklist is an exhaustive list of all elements you need to have / to test before launching your site / HTML page to production.

It is based on Front-End developers’ years of experience, with the additions coming from some other open-source checklists.

Table of Contents

  1. Head
  2. HTML
  3. Webfonts
  4. CSS
  5. Images
  6. JavaScript
  7. Security
  8. Performance
  9. Accessibility
  10. SEO

How to use?

All items in the Front-End Checklist are required for the majority of the projects, but some elements can be omitted or are not essential (in the case of an administration web app, you may not need RSS feed for example). We choose to use 3 levels of flexibility:

Some resources possess an emoticon to help you understand which type of content / help you may find on the checklist:

Notes: You can find a list of everything that could be found in the <head> of an HTML document.

Meta tag

<!-- Doctype HTML5 -->
<!doctype html>

The next 3 meta tags (Charset, X-UA Compatible and Viewport) need to come first in the head.

<!-- Set character encoding for the document -->
<meta charset="utf-8">

<!-- Instruct Internet Explorer to use its latest rendering engine -->
<meta http-equiv="x-ua-compatible" content="ie=edge">

<!-- Viewport for responsive web design -->
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">

<!-- Document Title -->
<title>Page Title less than 55 characters</title>

<!-- Meta Description -->
<meta name="description" content="Description of the page less than 150 characters">

<!-- Standard favicon -->
<link rel="icon" type="image/x-icon" href="https://example.com/favicon.ico">
<!-- Recommended favicon format -->
<link rel="icon" type="image/png" href="https://example.com/favicon.png">

<!-- Apple Touch Icon -->
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" href="/custom-icon.png">

<!-- Microsoft Tiles -->
<meta name="msapplication-config" content="browserconfig.xml" />

Minimum required xml markup for the browserconfig.xml file is as follows:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<browserconfig>
   <msapplication>
     <tile>
        <square70x70logo src="small.png"/>
        <square150x150logo src="medium.png"/>
        <wide310x150logo src="wide.png"/>
        <square310x310logo src="large.png"/>
     </tile>
   </msapplication>
</browserconfig>

<!-- Helps prevent duplicate content issues -->
<link rel="canonical" href="http://example.com/2017/09/a-new-article-to-red.html">

HTML tags

<html lang="en">

<html dir="rtl">

<link rel="alternate" href="https://es.example.com/" hreflang="es">

Social meta

Facebook OG and Twitter Cards are, for any website, highly recommended. The other social media tags can be considered if you target a particular presence on those and want to ensure the display.

Notes: Using use og:image:width and og:image:height will specify the image dimensions to the crawler so that it can render the image immediately without having to asynchronously download and process it.

<meta property="og:type" content="website">
<meta property="og:url" content="https://example.com/page.html">
<meta property="og:title" content="Content Title">
<meta property="og:image" content="https://example.com/image.jpg">
<meta property="og:description" content="Description Here">
<meta property="og:site_name" content="Site Name">
<meta property="og:locale" content="en_US">
<!-- Next tags are optional but recommended -->
<meta property="og:image:width" content="1200">
<meta property="og:image:height" content="630">

<meta name="twitter:card" content="summary">
<meta name="twitter:site" content="@site_account">
<meta name="twitter:creator" content="@individual_account">
<meta name="twitter:url" content="https://example.com/page.html">
<meta name="twitter:title" content="Content Title">
<meta name="twitter:description" content="Content description less than 200 characters">
<meta name="twitter:image" content="https://example.com/image.jpg">

HTML

Best practices

HTML testing

Webfonts

Notes: Using webfonts may cause Flash Of Unstyled Text/Flash Of Invisible Text - consider having fallback fonts and/or utilizing webfont loaders to control behavior.

CSS

Notes: Take a look at CSS guidelines and Sass Guidelines followed by most Front-End developers. If you have a doubt about CSS properties, you can visit CSS Reference. There is also a short Code Guide for consistency.

<div id="js-slider" class="my-slider">
<!-- Or -->
<div id="id-used-by-cms" class="js-slider my-slider">

Performance

CSS testing

Pixel Perfect - Chrome Extension

Images

Notes: For a complete understanding of image optimization, check the free ebook Essential Image Optimization from Addy Osmani.

Best practices

  • 🛠 Imagemin
  • 🛠 Use ImageOptim to optimise your images for free.
  • 🛠 Use Kraken.io awesome alternative for both png and jpg optimization. Up to 1mb per files on free plan.

JavaScript

Best practices

JavaScript testing

Security

Scan and check your web site

Best practices

Performance

Best practices

Preparing upcoming requests

<link rel="dns-prefetch" href="https://example.com">

<link rel="preconnect" href="https://example.com">

<link rel="prefetch" href="image.png">

<link rel="preload" href="app.js">

Performance testing

Accessibility

Notes: You can watch the playlist A11ycasts with Rob Dodson 📹

Best practices

Headings

Landmarks

Semantics

Form

Accessibility testing

SEO

